First Alert Forecast: relentless July heat, humidity continues; eyes on the tropics

WEDNESDAY: Outside of a few foggy patches, the lather, rinse and repeat cycle will continue. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with a chance for a few showers and storms by the afternoon hours. Highs, again, will top out in the 90s – ‘feels like’ temperatures in the lower 100s. Storms will, again, fade, after sunset with lows in the 70s.
THURSDAY: An easterly push of wind will bring in slightly lower humidity for parts of the day. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with a chance for storms increasing through the latter half of the day. This, as a tendril of moisture, spirals in from south to north, in association with the passing tropical wave to our south. Highs will top out in the 90s again, while feels like numbers will crest between 100-105.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hang out over the southeast US, keeping temperatures above average and rain chances, generally, low. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s; overnights in the 70s. The tropical wave will continue to track westward toward the Coastal Bend of Texas. This could bring an uptick in rain chances for areas south of I-20. At this point, we don’t anticipate any major impacts locally, but we’ll keep a watchful eye over the system this week. Also, deeper in the Atlantic, TD #7 in the Main Development Region between the Cape Verde and Windward islands will continue to trek westward toward the Caribbean. While, this isn’t something of immediate impact, we’ll be keeping an eye on it, as well.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
