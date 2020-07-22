First Alert Forecast: relentless July heat, humidity continues; eyes on the tropics

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hang out over the southeast US, keeping temperatures above average and rain chances, generally, low. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s; overnights in the 70s. The tropical wave will continue to track westward toward the Coastal Bend of Texas. This could bring an uptick in rain chances for areas south of I-20. At this point, we don’t anticipate any major impacts locally, but we’ll keep a watchful eye over the system this week. Also, deeper in the Atlantic, TD #7 in the Main Development Region between the Cape Verde and Windward islands will continue to trek westward toward the Caribbean. While, this isn’t something of immediate impact, we’ll be keeping an eye on it, as well.