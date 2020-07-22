As COVID-19 hospitalizations climb, Jackson hospital shares its plan for dealing with pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What was once thought to be a tidal wave of coronavirus cases has now become a rising tide, giving hospitals time to adjust for steadily increasing hospitalizations from the virus.
Wednesday marks the second day of more than 1,100 people hospitalized in Mississippi, either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.
St. Dominic Hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Eric McVey, said they’ve seen a gradual increase of COVID-19 patients, around ten a week over the last four to six weeks.
“We’ve had time to provide additional rooms, space and staff to accommodate that. We have been able to find beds. We’ve found 8 additional ICU beds that we used in an area that was previously used as observation for ER patients,” McVey said. “I don’t want you to think that’s been easy. It’s not. It’s required compliance with the restriction of elective surgeries.”
They’ve also found staff to serve in that additional capacity, McVey said, by offering overtime to doctors and nurses.
Right now, St. Dominic has 60 COVID-19 patients they’re caring for, with one-third in the ICU.
Ten to twelve of those are on ventilators, McVey said.
“A few of those on ventilators will survive but most won’t. Those taking care of those patients in the intensive care unit, I worry most about, because they are seeing the futility of our treatment day in and day out without an end in sight,” McVey said. “Patients come in and despite oxygen, despite ventilators, despite the newly recognized treatments, that they continue to take a downhill course and ultimately die in our hospital.”
Additionally, the physical and emotional toll on staff continues to be a challenge for health care professionals in Mississippi.
Many in the Jackson metro have said the constant cycle -- patient after patient not responding to treatment -- paired with the isolation weighs heavily on them.
“Early on there was a community outcry to call us heroes, to bring us food. Those days are gone. That, not that the community doesn’t feel that way, but the enthusiasm for that seems to have waned,” McVey said. “Our team members don’t need that necessarily, but gosh, it was appreciated.”
Still, McVey said it has been inspiring to see doctors and nurses step up and volunteer to help out in the COVID units, and he wants people to know that even though St. Dominic is constantly trying to adjust capacity to make sure they have room for their patients, those who come to his facility for heart and stroke procedures will still be able to get that crucial care.
“This is not a chaotic place. Matter of fact, it’s a very peaceful place. We don’t have many visitors. We don’t have a lot of flow,” McVey said. “The halls are empty. The rooms are not empty, but the halls are. The emergency room is not overrun. Our ED patients are 30 percent lower than normal. We don’t have the chaos you see on TV in some of the metropolitan areas.”
