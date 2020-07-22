Charles Evers, brother of Medgar Evers, dead at 97

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Charles Evers, a civil rights activist and older brother of Medgar Evers, died at 97 years old.
The Rankin County Coroner confirmed Evers death. He died surrounded by family in Brandon on Wednesday morning.
According to Mississippi Civil Rights Project, Charles introduced his brother to the U.S. civil rights movement.
In 1969, Evers was elected the mayor of Fayette, Mississippi. He was the first African-American mayor in Mississippi since Reconstruction.
He ran for Governor and Senator but was unsuccessful, hosting a popular radio show for years after his political career ended.
