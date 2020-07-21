Suspect in Tuscaloosa apartment homicide taken into custody in Miss.

Eric Markett Hayward, 23, was arrested Monday evening by police in Ridgeland, Miss. (Source: Madison Co. (MS) Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | July 20, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT - Updated July 21 at 1:30 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit confirms a man wanted for a Sunday murder is now in police custody.

Eric Markett Hayward, 23, was arrested Monday evening by police in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Ridgeland police say the suspect was pulled over Monday around 8:45 p.m. for having only one headlight. Hayward provided the officer his ID, which showed an outstanding arrest warrant for murder.

Hayward was taken into custody without incident. Police say a firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

Tuscaloosa police obtained the warrant for Hayward after a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon at Rum Creek Apartments. The shooting, according to investigators, happened around 3:45 p.m. Officers found the victim dead when they arrived.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Leonna Tucker.

Tuscaloosa police are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at Rum Creek Apartments. (Source: WBRC)

There is no additional information available at this time.

