The Refill Jackson Initiative announces Refill Cafe is closing temporarily

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search for jobs during this pandemic can seem almost impossible especially for those 16 to 24 who lack education and skills.
The Refill Jackson Initiative has been helping SNAP recipients and others who fall into this group with education, vocational training and work experience.
COVID-19 has presented challenges for the program that continues to make a difference for those who participate.
The Refill Cafe is about to celebrate it's one year anniversary.
Emily Stanfield, President and CEO said, "the Refill Jackson Initiative and we run Refill Cafe was started last year, last July, so we're almost at our one year anniversary the end of this month."
The Refill Jackson program has worked with 16 to 24 year olds who need help with education, skills and jobs. President and CEO Emily Stanfield shares a success story of one participant who left school in eighth grade who now has a full time job with benefits.
“He was a stellar student. We were really impressed with him and his conviction to better his life. Because our program is a paid training program he was able to make his first child support payment while he was here. He was so proud that day! He has a lot of dedication to his son but just didn’t have an income to be able to contribute to his upbringing”, Stanfield said.
The goal is to make sure participants are job ready. Stanfield explains what that means.
Stanfield said, "so we have very strict attendance policies here at Refill. We start at 8:15 if you are here at 8:16 you are late and if you are late five times you are out of the program. Of course we are working with young people to determine and fix the problem of why they're getting here late, why are you waking up late, why is your ride not reliable."
The Refill Initiative partners with several businesses and the Mississippi Department of Human Services. COVID-19 is forcing changes for the program. Refill Cafe is closing temporarily.
“We’re pivoting to some new ventures. We’re launching a lawn care service. We’ve partnered with some of our businesses that have partnered with us from the beginning to be able to send members to their places of business for experience”, Stanfield said.
Five more participants will graduate from the 10 week paid training program next Friday virtually. The next training session begins August 17th.
The Refill Jackson Initiative is hoping more businesses will join the effort. You can find out how you can make a donation and how participants can apply to program here.
