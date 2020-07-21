Rankin Co. man charged with first-degree murder in case of missing Picayune man

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A suspect in the missing person’s case involving Willie Ray Q. Jones was denied bond Tuesday morning.
18-year-old Austin Brookshire of Rankin County was charged with first-degree murder after appearing before Judge Ben Breland. According to authorities, Brookshire was charged following an interview with investigators and Dustin and Erica Gray, two persons of interest in the case.
The couple was arrested in Colorado on July 15 on an outstanding warrant from the Picayune Police Department for possession of a stolen firearm. They have not been charged in the disappearance of Jones.
A body was discovered Friday in Hancock County that authorities believe is connected to this investigation. The autopsy results have not yet been released, nor has the identification of the deceased.
The state fire marshal’s office is offering up to $5,000 for information leading up to the arrest in the suspected arson case after a Picayune law office burned down last week. The office belonged to Dustin Gray’s father, James Gray.
If you have any information regarding the arson or the disappearance of Willie Jones, please contact the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling MS Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or by downloading the free app. You can do this by searching for “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.