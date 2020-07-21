Paramedics respond to fight over wearing face mask at Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was injured after being punched by a woman during an argument over a coronavirus mask at a Baton Rouge Walmart.
Paramedics and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the store on Burbank Drive early Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies said a woman and man were exiting the store when the man confronted the woman about her not having a mask on.
Once in the parking lot, the woman punched the man in his nose, causing it to bleed, deputies said. Once paramedics arrived on the scene, the man refused treatment. The woman was issued a summons for battery, deputies said.
The store is located in East Baton Rouge parish where, due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are currently mandated to wear a mask while entering businesses unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from doing so.
