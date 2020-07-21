Harrison Co. parents demand choice on whether to send kids back to school

The parents said they aren't opposed to schools reopening; they just want all children to be given the option of virtual learning.

A few protesters stood outside the Harrison County School District building Monday night advocating for virtual learning options this school year. Only a handful parents were allowed inside for a meeting to talk about education during COVID-19. (Source: WLOX)
By Andres Fuentes | July 21, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT - Updated July 21 at 11:16 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In just over two weeks from now, students across South Mississippi are scheduled to head back to the classroom.

With the reopening date quickly approaching, a group of parents gathered outside the Harrison County School Board meeting Monday evening, demanding the district give them the option on whether or not to send their children back to school.

“I just think that the parents should have more input and a choice,” said concerned parent Corrie Warren. “Some parents may want to send their kids to school, some may want to do distance learning, but we should have that option.”

Some of them have children with medical conditions and are worried about them going to back school. They say it wouldn’t be a problem if the district had an option for distance learning.

“I’m not against you sending your child to school. If you need to send them to school, go ahead. I’m asking for an option,” said Mary Plummer, another concerned parent.

In Harrison County’s official return to school plan, it says in person school attendance will be required unless the school principal is provided medical documentation of specific health reasons a student cannot attend.

