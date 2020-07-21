First Alert Forecast: summer doldrums drone on

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hang out over the southeast US, keeping temperatures above average and rain chances, generally, low. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s; overnights in the 70s. By the latter part of the week, an area of low pressure will enter the Gulf of Mexico, tracking westward toward the Coastal Bend of Texas. This could bring an uptick in rain chances for areas south of I-20. At this point, we don’t anticipate any major impacts locally, but we’ll keep a watchful eye over the system this week. The increase in moisture will help to spawn better chance for rain into next week – amid muggier air that could push feels like numbers closer to 110 again.