First Alert Forecast: summer doldrums drone on

TUESDAY: The Summer doldrums continue - expect more of the same as we head into your Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds amid an opportunity for a few cooling showers or storms to bubble up to stymie the heat. Expect highs in the middle 90s amid ‘feels like’ temperatures pushing 105. Storms will gradually taper after sunset as lows drop into the 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat – expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with a chance for a few showers and storms by the afternoon hours. Highs, again, will top out in the 90s – ‘feels like’ temperatures in the lower 100s. Storms will, again, fade, after sunset with lows in the 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hang out over the southeast US, keeping temperatures above average and rain chances, generally, low. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s; overnights in the 70s. By the latter part of the week, an area of low pressure will enter the Gulf of Mexico, tracking westward toward the Coastal Bend of Texas. This could bring an uptick in rain chances for areas south of I-20. At this point, we don’t anticipate any major impacts locally, but we’ll keep a watchful eye over the system this week. The increase in moisture will help to spawn better chance for rain into next week – amid muggier air that could push feels like numbers closer to 110 again.
