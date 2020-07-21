Couple assaulted during break-in, Rankin Co. deputies searching for suspect

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County deputies are searching for a man wanted for breaking into a home and assaulting a couple.
It happened this morning Old Enochs Road in Florence.
A woman said that when she went out the garage door a man in a camouflage jacket wearing a surgical mask pointed a gun at her and forced the caller back inside her house.
Once inside said that the suspect hit her with the gun. She then began to holler for help. When the woman’s husband came to check on her the suspect then struck him with the gun as well.
Shortly thereafter the suspect fled the house where witnesses say they saw him on a bicycle. An investigation has developed a potential suspect and a search of the area is underway.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.
