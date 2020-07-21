Concerns continue rising over COVID-19 hospitalization rates

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many hospitals remain packed, and state leaders concerns continue to increase as COVID-19 cases rapidly increase across the Magnolia State.
Over the weekend, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs signed an order requiring all hospitals to launch their surge plans.
The order mandates that hospitals must have 10% of their capacity available for COVID-19 patients. This is in an effort to help lessen the strain on our health care system.
For some hospitals this means elective surgeries could be put on the back burner in order to make room for coronavirus patients.
“Part of that is making sure that in any moment, they have 10 percent of capacity available that they can accept coronavirus patients who are in urgent need of care,” said Dr. Dobbs. “And, if they’re unable to meet that measure then that’s indication that they’re not resourced enough to serve all functions, and they need to delay elective surgeries that require hospitalizations.”
Dr. Dobbs said restrictions on elective surgery have helped free up beds in the Magnolia State.
Now, I will say that our preliminary evaluations of the elective surgery restrictions from last week netted us well over 100 beds,” said Dr. Dobbs.
Gov. Tate Reeves says although he wants hospitals to keep performing elective surgeries, there needs to be room for critical COVID-19 patients.
“We want hospitals to be able to continue to perform elective surgeries,” said Gov. Reeves. “We just want to recognize that when we get into a situation in which capacity is an issue, we don’t want hospitals being forced or choosing, or however you want to word it, to not be able to take patients because they don’t have the capacity to take them if there’s a critical need.”
In the Pine Belt, 155 people have died from the virus. Since it hit the Magnolia State in March, more than 5,300 people in the Pine Belt have tested positive.
Since the last check, 43,889 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mississippi.
