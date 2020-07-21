Blood donations save life of Purvis mom after giving birth

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis mom said March 1 of this year would have been her last day on earth if it were not for blood donations. Four months later, she’s telling her story and encouraging everyone to give blood.
“My personal doctor has seen this five times and I’m the only one who has lived,” said Kaitlyn Aycock, a mother of three.
Four months ago, Kaitlyn Aycock was bringing new life into the world.
“I was four centimeters [dilated],” Aycock recalled.
She couldn’t have imagined delivering that life would almost take her own.
“After he [the doctor] broke my water, the contractions picked up and all of a sudden I had this feeling like I was drowning ...couldn’t breathe,” Aycock said.
Aycock said her doctor realized she was having an amniotic fluid embolism. She said the amniotic fluid was filling her body and her bloodstream.
“They did an emergency C-section,” Aycock said.
Aycock and her baby were losing oxygen. She said doctors acted fast. With no epidural and after only a shot of lidocaine in her stomach, the cutting started.
“I felt every second of it,” she said.
Aycock said the doctor quickly and safely delivered her newborn, Ivy Kate. Then the focus was on saving Aycock’s life.
“I went into a seven-hour long surgery where they gave me 60 plus units of blood. His explanation was that: my body had to fight out the amniotic fluid,” Aycock said. “I went into DIC, so I wouldn’t clot so blood was just pouring out of everywhere that it could. The only way for me to live was for them to pump enough blood in my system to keep me from having significant damage.”
Aycock ended up in the ICU for six days on a ventilator. She said her doctor told her the amount of blood she lost equals two and a half people. Aycock said on March 10 she and her newborn finally went home. She said she is home with her husband and three kids thanks to blood donations.
“The doctor stressed to me that when they ran out of blood, I was going to die,” Aycock said. “There was nothing they could do.”
Aycock said her experience opened her eyes to giving blood and hopes her story encourages anyone who is listening to give blood.
