Neighbors want abandoned property torn down

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A Jackson homeowner says they’ve done everything they could to get an abandoned property next door torn down.
This week, they called 3 on your side hoping to get some action.
This is 455 Queen Marie Lane. You really can’t even see the property because the weeds have grown as high as the roof in places.
Jacqulyne Archie who lives right next door says she’s been trying to get the property cleaned up for over three years.
A fire burned out the structure a while back.
The garage is a dumping ground for clothes and other items.
The high grass has attracted rats and snakes that Ms. Archie is constantly battling to keep off her property.
The city did come inspect this mess a while back, but so far nothing has been done to clean it up.
Jacqulyne Archie said, “All of us in this general vicinity it is decreasing our property values. Because when you come off of Queen Eleanor the first thing you see is that slum house and there’s a house right there on the corner of Queen Eleanor that is grown up too.”
Today we reached out to the city to see what the status on the property was and are waiting to hear back.
Neighbors here want the grass cut and the house boarded up for starters.
If that can’t be done they want it torn down, because it’s bringing their property values down along with it as long as it stays like this.
