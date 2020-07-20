Some local businesses flourish in spite of CoViD-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At Mazda of Ridgeland, April was a little scary. But since then, it’s been a different story.
“Yes, we have seen an uptick in vehicle sales, especially May and June, we’ve seen a big uptick with it, and July has been good as well,” said Sales Associate Cassidy Carr.
Across the board, car dealers are reporting good sales. Carr says it may be because with leftover funds from trips they didn’t take, people are finally getting that dream car.
“They’re concerned with the virus of course, but they want what they want when they want it,” she said. “And that’s just, I think people were at home all of April and they had time to do the research and find the things they really liked, and they just bought it.”
In Byram, Strength Roofing and Siding has also seen quite a bit of business. They cut the ribbon on their new office building just last week. Brooks Strength has been in the business 15 years, and his father is a 40 year veteran.
At first they weren’t sure what the pandemic would do to them
“On the front end, we were a little bit nervous of course, a lot of families rely on our business to support their families, so we were real nervous at the start,” he said. “But it almost seems like it’s helped our business, as crazy as it sounds.”
Strength says that uncertainty at first and then the increase provided the money and time needed for constructing a state of the art new showroom.
“You know we said while we’re doing this, we need to go ahead and make it next level, so we put a lot more detail in it than we originally thought,” he said.
