Rep. Thompson among top Dems criticizing ‘violent tactics’ used against Portland protesters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, Representative Bennie Thompson was among three top Democrats who issued a joint-statement criticizing the Trump administration’s response to the ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon.
The statement, also signed by Rep. Adam Smith and Rep. Jerry Nadler, begins by saying that while many Americans are exercising their First Amendment rights, the Trump administration has “repeatedly deployed federal law enforcement officials to try to silence them.”
They describe what they are seeing in Portland as “deeply disturbing.”
The protests in Portland have continued now for more than 50 days and over the weekend after protesters set fire to the Portland Police Association building, police declared the protest a riot and began using tear gas to disperse the crowd.
And early Monday morning, protesters set fire to the entryway of Portland’s U.S. courthouse. This was, again, met with tear gas. Police said that dozens of these protesters wielded shields, helmets, gas masks, umbrellas, bats, and hockey sticks as they approached the doors of the courthouse.
Federal law enforcement officers have also been seen in unmarked vehicles, detaining protesters from off the street and driving away with them. The names of these officers are not displayed on their uniforms.
“These alarming actions beg a number of serious questions,” read the statement from the three representatives. “Was it the intent of the Trump Administration to make it seem as though the U.S. military is being deployed to control a U.S. city? Are they completely ignorant about the optics of the situation?”
In an interview with NPR, Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said that the tactic of using unmarked vehicles was used to keep officers safe and away from crowds. He said the officer’s names are not on their uniforms because of incidents where officers have been doxxed.
Cuccinelli told All Things Considered that the suspects being apprehended are wanted for committing various crimes, including harming officers and damaging buildings, and to, “fully expect that as long as people continue to be violent and to destroy property that we will attempt to identify those folks.”
The tactics have not been met without criticism though, with Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum saying she would seek a temporary restraining order to stop the practice of “unlawfully detaining Oregonians.” Ted Wheeler, Portland’s mayor, also said that he no longer wanted federal officers to be in the city. “We haven’t asked them here,” he said. “In fact, we want them to leave.”
In their statement, the representatives said that the “Trump Administration continues to weaponize federal law enforcement for its own agenda. Like we saw in Lafayette Park, rather than supporting and protecting the American people, we are witnessing the oppression of peaceful protestors by our own government.”
President Trump has defended the tactics, writing in a tweet that “We are trying to help Portland, not hurt it. Their leadership has, for months, lost control of the anarchists and agitators.”
Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf also called some of the protesters “lawless anarchists.”
Democratic lawmakers are currently seeking an investigation into the use of federal law enforcement agencies and how they “suppress” First Amendment protected activities across the country.
Read the full statement from Representatives Thompson, Nadler and Adams below.
“Our nation is at a crossroads, and as Americans across the country exercise their First Amendment rights, the Trump Administration has repeatedly deployed federal law enforcement officials to try to silence them. Americans are watching the latest deeply disturbing use of federal law enforcement in Portland, Oregon.
“We find it particularly troubling that in Portland, many of these federal officers have apparently been patrolling the streets in unmarked vehicles and arresting protestors off the street – in some cases without probable cause and without reading their Miranda rights – all while donning what appears to be military uniforms.
“These alarming actions beg a number of serious questions. Was it the intent of the Trump Administration to make it seem as though the U.S. military is being deployed to control a U.S. city? Are they completely ignorant about the optics of the situation?
“We’ve been down this road before. The Trump Administration continues to weaponize federal law enforcement for its own agenda. Like we saw in Lafayette Park, rather than supporting and protecting the American people, we are witnessing the oppression of peaceful protestors by our own government.
“Not only do their action undermine civil rights and sow fear and discord across the country, but in this case, they sully the reputation of members of our Armed Forces who were not involved.
“This is simply unacceptable, and it must stop. We need answers and accountability for the actions by federal law enforcement in Portland, and we need to continue to find ways to rein in the Trump Administration’s growing militarization and misuse of federal law enforcement against the American people.”
