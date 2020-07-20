Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 96 degrees today. Very hot and humid weather will continue this week. We’ll run a 30 or 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms this week every afternoon and evening. We are monitoring a tropical disturbance over southern Louisiana that will hug the coast and move west and inland just a little over the coming days. Another system will enter the Gulf from near south Florida and will impact much of the Gulf region. We aren’t expecting much weather from either system, but there will be a chance for some showers and thunderstorms as a result. Highs will reach the middle 90s and overnight lows will be in the middle 70s. We are expected to be far enough away from the disturbances where we will get brushed by the chance for rain this week, not expecting a major amount of rainfall. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and tomorrow. Average high is 92 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:08am and the sunset is 8:05pm.