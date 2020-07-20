Mask mandate extended, expanded to 10 additional counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ executive order mandating masks in 13 counties expired at 8 a.m. Monday, but a new mandate is in its place.
The order targets counties with the most worrisome spikes in COVID-19 cases in the Magnolia State. It requires masks while shopping and at public gatherings and restricts the amount of people that can gather socially--a maximum of 10 indoors and 20 outdoors.
Ten new counties are listed in the order: Bolivar, Covington, Forrest, Humphreys, Panola, Sharkey, Simpson, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Walthall counties.
The original 13 counties in the order also remain in the new one: Claiborne, DeSoto, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Quitman, Rankin, Sunflower, Washington, and Wayne counties.
The new order will extend until Monday, August 3, at 8 a.m.
Reeves will hold a press briefing at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the new order.
Reeves continues to be adamant that a statewide mask mandate is not the best course of action, despite acknowledging that masks are effective. He believes more localized mandates will get more people to buy in.
“If people don’t comply, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “...I think fewer people would wear masks in the counties where it’s important if I signed it.”
The new order also mentions swimming pools. It states pools can continue to be open to the public 24 hours a day as long as social distancing of six feet is maintained between people who do not live in the same household. Pools must, however, be limited to no more than 50% capacity.
Meanwhile, top health officials in the state are growing increasingly concerned about growing stress to the hospital system.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said COVID-19 hospitalizations have stabilized and ICU numbers have gone up slightly.
“Every day we add a thousand new cases; statistically that’s 170 patients that will be in our hospitals in the next few weeks,” he said.
Elective surgeries have been put on hold while some hospitals in the state have a shortage or complete lack of ICU beds.
