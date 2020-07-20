Mask mandate expected to expand as expiration hits

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ executive order mandating masks in 13 counties expired at 8 a.m. Monday.
The order, which lasted a week, targets counties with the most worrisome spikes in COVID-19 cases in the Magnolia State. It requires masks while shopping and at public gatherings and restricts the amount of people that can gather socially.
On Friday, Reeves said the order was likely to be expanded and extended. He listed 12 additional counties that have been earmarked for possible inclusion on the next mask mandate. That includes Forrest, Jones, Lamar, Panola, Bolivar, Sharkey, Tallahatchie, Humphreys, Simpson, Tate, Walthall and Covington counties.
The original 13 counties on the list were Hinds, DeSoto, Madison, Harrison, Rankin, Jackson, Washington, Sunflower, Grenada, Claiborne, Jefferson, Wayne, and Quitman.
Reeves continues to be adamant that a statewide mask mandate is not the best course of action, despite acknowledging that masks are effective. He believes more localized mandates will get more people to buy in.
“If people don’t comply, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “...I think fewer people would wear masks in the counties where it’s important if I signed it.”
Meanwhile, top health officials in the state are growing increasingly concerned about growing stress to the hospital system.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said COVID-19 hospitalizations have stabilized and ICU numbers have gone up slightly.
“Every day we add a thousand new cases; statistically that’s 170 patients that will be in our hospitals in the next few weeks,” he said.
Elective surgeries have been put on hold while some hospitals in the state have a shortage or complete lack of ICU beds.
