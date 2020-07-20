2.3 magnitude earthquake detected near Clarksdale, Miss.

Greg Michel on hurricane watch, earthquake
By China Lee | July 20, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 4:01 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 2.3 magnitude earthquake rattled in north Mississippi Monday.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Greg Michel said that it happened at 6:45 a.m. about 30 miles north of Clarksdale.

He mentioned the quake while discussing emergency response across the state during a press conference regarding the coronavirus.

He said this type of potential natural disaster, along with the ongoing Hurricane season, is something that the agency is keeping a close eye on.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey Monday’s quake had a depth of 16.2 kilometers.

