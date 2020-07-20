First Alert Forecast: summer heat, humidity continue through late July

MONDAY: Heading back to work Monday will feature, yet another, steamy July weather setup. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures work their way back into the middle 90s again. Factor in the humidity levels, feels like temperatures will crest close to 105. A cooling storm or two is possible for some; fading after sunset with lows in the 70s.
TUESDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat – expect more of the same as we head into your Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds amid an opportunity for a cooling shower or storm to bubble up stymie the heat. Expect highs in the middle 90s amid ‘feels like’ temperatures pushing 105.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to hang out over the southeast US, keeping temperatures above average and rain chances, generally, low. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s; overnights in the 70s. By the middle to latter part of the week, an area of low pressure will enter the Gulf of Mexico, tracking westward toward the Coastal Bend of Texas. This could bring an uptick in rain chances for areas south of I-20. At this point, we don’t anticipate any major impacts locally, but we’ll keep a watchful eye over the system this week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
