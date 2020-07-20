Ex-Jackson Police officer indicted on federal charges related to May child exploitation arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson Police Department officer Mark Coleman, 57, has been indicted on federal charges of attempted coercion and enticement; and destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation.
Coleman’s indictment was filed on July 14 and unsealed Monday. According to law enforcement sources, he will be held at the Madison County Jail on those federal charges.
Court documents say Coleman is accused of using a cell phone and the internet to try to entice a girl he knew was under 18 years old into sexual activity.
The destruction and alteration charges come after authorities say that Coleman deleted text messages and images of an underage girl from his cell phone and disconnected a phone they say he set up for her use.
Coleman has been ordered by the court to forfeit any property involved in the offense for investigation.
