Contractors begin repairs on Maddox Road well while residents remain under conserve water advisory

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Parts of the Capital City are under a water conservation advisory on this hot summer day.
The advisory is caused by issues at the Jackson Maddox Well System.
Monday Jackson Interim Public Works Director was at the site meeting with contractors about the repairs.
"If a house catches fire, we'll catch hell out here," said Maddox Road resident Silas Bolden.
The more than 50 year homeowner is concerned about the chronic water problems experienced in the City of Jackson.
For the past few days he and neighbors have had low water pressure.
The city has issued a conserve water advisory because of problems at the Maddox Road Well.
"For a whole year and a half we had a bad problem out here. I mean it wasn't enough water to hardly wash your hands," said Bolden. "About six or eight months ago they got it straightened out. We got good water pressure now until these past few days".
Bolden, like many others, won’t drink the water.
Harvey Drive residents have no choice but to purchase water now. They reported not having running water since Friday.
"They've been repairing water leaks here and there you know," added Bolden. "You don't know what you're drinking. So the best thing to do is drink bottled water until it gets straightened out".
Contractors began working on issues at the well Monday.
The City of Jackson says the well site is experiencing low flow and impeding its ability to produce sufficient reserve water for the system.
At six o'clock Dr. Williams said the well's pump was removed. It will be evaluated to determine if it can be repaired.
Work will resume Tuesday morning.
