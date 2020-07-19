Petition to rename Edmund Pettus Bridge gaining momentum

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In the wake of the death of Congressman and Civil Rights leader John Lewis, a petition to rename the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge after him is getting thousand of signatures.
According to the petition, “It’s far past time to rename the Edmund Pettus Bridge after Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon that nearly gave his life on that bridge.”
The petition was originally created a month ago but has caught fire again following the passing of John Lewis. As of Sunday morning, the petition had more than 450,000 signatures.
