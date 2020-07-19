Metro residents react to mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the first weekend after Governor Tate Reeves mandated people in 13 counties wear masks while shopping. Metro residents talked about how they’re doing with the mask mandate.
Shyan Thierry of Brandon has decided that if she has to wear a mask, she’s going to have fun with it.
“I can’t wear makeup like I want to because half of my face is gone, but you know, it does keep me excited about the day to day just getting a wide variety of ways that you can wear the mask.”
Thierry has begun quite a mask collection, and she says she plans to expand it.
“I have this one, there’s one with a zipper on it, I’m getting one with vampire teeth with red lipstick. I think it’s just a fashion statement these days.”
In Pearl, masks abound at the shopping areas. Some would even say almost all the shoppers?
“I would think so yea. If they’re outside, I don’t see why we would have to wear masks, but inside, yeah, they’re wearing them,” said Sophia Rea.
Most of them don’t have the fun that Thierry has with it.
“For the most part yeah, I’ll wear it to comply, but it’s uh, ridiculous,” said Bridget Blackwell.
“I take mine off when I’m outside most of the time, it’s just it’s too hot,” said Hannah Summerlin.”
And some are wearing it for the reason doctors asked us to in the first place.
Leaedna Williams said, “I don’t know if somebody else may have the corona or if I have it or not. Like I say it’s best to wear it anyway.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.