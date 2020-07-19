Man shot to death while driving on Northside Dr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot to death while driving.
Investigators say that the shooting happened around 8:30 pm on Northside Drive near Triangle Drive.
Damien Horton, 36, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Horton was driving on Northside Drive when the shooting occurred.
There are no suspects at this time. If anyone has any information on this shooting, call Jackson police at 601-960-1278 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
