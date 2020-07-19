JPD: Man found dead in pool behind home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a pool behind a home on Sunday morning.
According to police, the victim was found at the bottom of the pool by a family member.
The victim was identified by his sister, La’Trenica Bradfield, as 41-year-old Kelvin Bradfield.
La’Trenica said her brother was attending a party at a home on Madison Edward Drive on Saturday night. Around 11:30 p.m., La’Trenica says she received a phone call that people at the party could not find him.
She says when she arrived at the home on Sunday morning, her brother’s body was discovered at the bottom of the pool.
Jackson police say they are investigating Bradfield’s death as an accidental drowning.
However, La’Trenica does not believe her brother’s death was accidental.
“I want everybody involved to go to jail,” La’Trenica said. “He didn’t deserve to leave like this...I love him.”
