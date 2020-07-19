Hattiesburg’s Davis Riley one win away from PGA Tour

“I didn’t realize I birdied three out of the last four until I signed my card,” said Riley on Saturday, to a room of reporters in San Antonio. “I was like, ‘Oh okay, wow.’ So, it’s just almost like you black out for a second. Really just drawing back on what you’ve worked on and getting into your routine and not thinking about what’s going on. I did a really good job of that and I’m really proud of myself.”