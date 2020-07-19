First Alert Forecast: A pretty steamy Sunday ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you liked yesterday, you will love today. We are expecting another hot and humid day for central and southwest Mississippi this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are likely to climb into the mid 90′s with heat indices around 100-105 degrees later on today. There is about a 20% for a few isolated showers and storms today, but coverage looks to remain on the lower side and majority of spots will remain dry this Sunday.
The summer heat and humidity will carry on throughout the next work week with highs in the 90′s each and every day. We could potentially be looking at slightly better rain chances by the middle and end of the week that will hopefully relieve some of us from the heat and humidity. Looking at the tropics, there is a tropical wave currently over eastern Hispaniola and has a 20% chance of development through the next 5 days. We will continue to monitor the tropics through the next few days as we get more details.
