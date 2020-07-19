First Alert Forecast: A pretty steamy Sunday ahead

The summer heat and humidity will carry on throughout the next work week with highs in the 90′s each and every day. We could potentially be looking at slightly better rain chances by the middle and end of the week that will hopefully relieve some of us from the heat and humidity. Looking at the tropics, there is a tropical wave currently over eastern Hispaniola and has a 20% chance of development through the next 5 days. We will continue to monitor the tropics through the next few days as we get more details.