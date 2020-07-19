First Alert Forecast: Get ready for more summer heat this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Still feeling pretty steamy this evening with feels like temperatures at or around 100 degrees. Temperatures are just a bit cooler down to the south from cloud cover and we are tracking a few showers and storms near the Louisiana state line. Some spots will get lucky with the rain this evening to get rain cooled rain while the remaining spots are hot and dry. Tonight, lows will be near 75 degrees with partly cloudy skies. If you weren’t able to get outside today, you will get another chance tomorrow. Lots of sunshine is expected through the day tomorrow, but it will be another hot day. temperatures are likely to climb back into the mid 90′s with heat indices around 100 during the afternoon and early evening hours. There is a chance for isolated showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening, so just keep that in mind if you need to dodge any.