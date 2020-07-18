Volunteers help with landscaping at Jackson Zoo, anxious about reopening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Volunteers are getting their game plan. The goal is to clean the fence line at the Jackson Zoological Park.
The men and women are with Keep Jackson Beautiful and Zoo Area Progressive Partnership. This is the first Saturday since March they have been able to help with landscaping because of coronavirus.
”Our Jackson Zoo this is almost a hundred years old. People remember coming here as children. They are ready to get it back up and running.This is just one thing we can do to help,” said Heather Ivery, Executive Director of Keep Jackson Beautiful.
The zoo’s been closed since October because of money troubles and other problems. Volunteers were coming once a month to clean and prepare for reopening which could be by the end of the Summer. Volunteers will continue their projects long past reopening and create the perfect scenery for visitors.
Ivery said, “We are working with the zoo staff. We believe this is something we can do on a monthly basis even after the zoo opens. So, we plan to keep going. We beautify our city, help our zoo out and help our community.”
