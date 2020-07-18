Starving puppies rescued after being dumped at rental home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local animal rescue is looking for help for two puppies in great need.
The two dogs were found barely alive after being dumped at a rental property.
Rescue Revolution of Mississippi is working to get the pups back to health but need supplies in order to get them the round the clock care they need.
The pups have been named Will and Grace.
You can donate through this Facebook post, Venmo @rrofms, PayPal www.rrofms.org/donate, or by calling Animal Emergency and Referral center and donating directly 601-939-8999.
