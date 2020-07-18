First Alert Forecast: Summer heat & humidity continues through weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The summer time like trend remains in the forecast here in Central Mississippi this weekend. We are expecting more hot and steamy conditions with highs this afternoon near 95. Feels like temperatures are also likely to reach 100-105. It will be a great day to head to the pool or the Reservoir to cool off from the heat and humidity. Just make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen since the UV Index this afternoon will be high with burn times near 10 minutes. In terms of rain today, there is a chance for a few isolated showers or storms later this afternoon but most spots will remain dry. It will pretty much be the same story for Sunday with temperatures topping off in the middle 90′s and a slight chance for a few isolated showers or storms.