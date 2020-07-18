First Alert Forecast: Hot & steamy weather remains for Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are still feeling pretty hot this evening with most areas have heat index values at or above 100 degrees. Still not seeing much activity on the radar this evening, but there is still an opportunity for a couple of isolated showers or storms to form until the sun sets for the day. Overnight, temperatures will cool down to around 74 degrees with mostly clear skies. Get ready for another hot and steamy day tomorrow. Highs are expected to climb back into the middle 90′s tomorrow afternoon with heat indices around 100-105. Tomorrow will also be a great day to head to the pool or the Reservoir to cool off from the heat and humidity. We do have a slight chance of a few isolated showers or storms that could develop tomorrow afternoon and evening, but most majority of us are looking to stay pretty hot and dry for your Sunday.