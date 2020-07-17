Rankin County School District offers two options for school year

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County School District has released its plan to begin the academic school year.
The district says school will resume on Monday, August 10, 2020.
Parents/guardians are given two options for the school year: (1) Enhanced Traditional scenario and (2) CHOICE distance learning.
Those who opt for distance learning will not be able to participate in athletics/ extracurricular activities.
OPTION 1: ENHANCED TRADITIONAL SCENARIO
Pre-Kindergarten through 12th Grade students will attend school in a traditional model every day with as much social distancing as practical, enhanced hygiene/disinfection protocols, and scheduling modifications as determined by state and local officials and/or Governor’s Executive Order.
OPTION 2: CHOICE DISTANCE LEARNING PROGRAM SCENARIO (ONLY FOR KINDERGARTEN-12TH GRADE)
The district is giving parents of medically fragile students or parents with reservations concerning their child returning to in-person learning on school campuses the opportunity to apply for the CHOICE Distance Learning Program.
Parents may apply, in lieu of the enhanced traditional scenario, by completing the CHOICE application on the RCSD website.
However, the district is advising all parents to be prepared for all three potential scenarios (enhanced traditional, hybrid, full distance learning) to be utilized during the school year, as needed.
To view RCSD’s plan in full, click here.
