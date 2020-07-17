Multiple people detained after shooting victim found dead at intersection in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Rankin County.
Rankin County Sheriff’s Department officials say deputies responded to area of Donnell Drive in Pearl over a shots fired call Friday afternoon.
When police arrived, they were told that there had been a drive-by shooting and multiple shots had been fired at a home and multiple shots were fired in return.
A BOLO was then put out for the vehicles that witnesses on the scene were able to identify.
Shortly after this, one of the vehicles was found in the area of Crossgates Boulevard and Highway 80 in Brandon.
When police went up to the vehicle, they found a deceased black man in the back seat who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.
The driver of the vehicle, who witnesses said tried to take another person’s car when his broke down, was detained and taken to the hospital to be checked out.
A friend of the deceased told our reporter on the scene that the driver of the vehicle may have been trying to get to the hospital near the area.
Police say multiple suspects have been detained for questioning. The victim is not being identified.
