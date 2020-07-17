15 lbs. of marijuana, 12 lbs. of edible candies seized after traffic stop in Pike County

A Madison man was arrested and charged after troopers search his car. (Source: MS Highway Patrol)
By Maggie Wade | July 17, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 10:39 PM

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Troopers seize marijuana and illegal edible candy during a traffic stop in Pike County.

28-year-old Tyrece McDonald of Madison was taken into custody Wednesday evening.

McDonald faces several charges including Felony Possession of marijuana, possession of schedule one narcotics, trafficking in controlled substances and speeding.
Troopers found approximately 15 pounds of marijuana along with 12 pounds of illegal edible candies.

A trooper made the stop after observing a Mercedes Benz speeding on I-55. The marijuana and candies were found during a search of the car.

