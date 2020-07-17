15 lbs. of marijuana, 12 lbs. of edible candies seized after traffic stop in Pike County

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Troopers seize marijuana and illegal edible candy during a traffic stop in Pike County.
28-year-old Tyrece McDonald of Madison was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
McDonald is charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of schedule one narcotics, felony trafficking in controlled substances and speeding.
Troopers found approximately 15 pounds of marijuana along with 12 pounds of illegal edible candies.
A trooper made the stop after observing a Mercedes Benz speeding on I-55. The marijuana and candies were found during a search of the car.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.