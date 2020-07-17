Jackson business owner to appear in court for murder charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson liquor store owner accused of murder will be in court Friday morning.
Greta Bully was charged in the deadly shooting of killing 65-year-old Larry Lee outside her liquor store on Medgar Evers Boulevard.
Police say Bully used a .40 caliber Glock handgun while inside a grey Nissan Kick and shot Lee at least once from the vehicle.
Jackson Police Detective Bruce Triplett says the shooting was “not for lawful self-defense” based on his knowledge of the case.
Bully’s lawyer, Trent Walker, believes a reasonable person under the same circumstances would have done exactly as his client did.
3 On Your Side reached out to Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens to ask whether he believes the shooting was justified.
He says he wants to get the case from JPD and present it to the grand jury before he releases anything else.
Greta Bully’s arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
