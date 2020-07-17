Giving JPS students laptops for remote learning ‘puts a target on them,’ says superintendent

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District and the effects of remote learning were the focus of a Wall Street Journal piece published Wednesday.
In the piece entitled ‘Are They Setting My Children Up for Failure?’ Remote Learning Widens Education Gap, JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene admitted that the district was caught “flat-footed” during the pandemic, noting connectivity issues for some while remote learning and parents having challenges teaching their children.
The piece also revealed the hardships the Jackson school district faces, noting that it is the largest low-performing district in the state and that nearly all of its students rely on free and reduced-school lunches.
It also mentioned the fact that almost a third of JPS students have no access to a computer or internet.
As Jackson schools prepare for the return of their students next month, Greene told the WSJ that it is his goal to make sure all of them can get online and have devices to help them learn.
He also confessed his concern that laptops given to students for remote learning could place his students in danger.
“That puts a target on them,” he said. He also said he was “stunned” at the quantity of devices and equipment that have been stolen from JPS schools.
Greene said he hopes stimulus money will help pay for technology in the fall semester and is working with IT and police on security protocols to prevent future thefts.
To view the Jackson Public School Districts back-to-school plan, click HERE.
