Friday & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heat and humidity are continuing, but the humidity wasn’t too terrible today. It still felt 102 degrees outside. Rain will be very limited over the coming weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. The humidity will be very low, but gradually creep up this weekend and next week. The chance for seeing any showers this weekend is slim, but increasing next week. The normal high temperature this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and Saturday. The tropics are looking quiet right now. Sunrise is 6:06am and the sunset is 8:07pm.