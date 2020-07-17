First Alert Forecast: more July heat, humidity into the weekend ahead

FRIDAY: More sunshine, heat and humidity to round out the work week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies. A stray shower or storm could be the exception of a mainly dry rule through the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the middle 90s with ‘feels like’ temperatures between 103-108°. Expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 70s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: The upper ridge over the region will continue to hold, keeping temperatures above average into the weekend. Expect highs to top out in the middle 90s; feels like temperatures around 103-108°, daily. Rain chances will, generally, remain low – though, a storm or two could mix in from time to time to bring some cooling relief.
NEXT WEEK: Our upper ridge continues to break down and move farther east through the week ahead. Expect highs to be near- to slightly-above normal with highs in the lower to middle 90s. By the end of the week, the ridge will break down enough to allow for more showers and storms to develop and swing over the region.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
