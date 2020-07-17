Councilwoman says she felt threatened during large demonstration outside her home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond city councilwoman Kim Gray has released a statement following a large demonstration outside of her home
Gray says the loud crowd gathered outside of her home in Jackson Ward Wednesday night. In a statement, Gray said her family felt threatened, and she could see the fear in her children’s eyes. “First and foremost, I am a mother. My home is where my children sleep. I saw fear in their eyes last night,” said Gray in a statement. My home is off-limits to those who seek to threaten and intimidate. When my children are unsafe, we live in a society where no child is safe.”
Richmond police say they monitored the protest that began near Belvidere and Clay and spoke with councilwoman Gray that evening. Police say the group was monitored closely and dispersed and left the area after about 15 minutes.
Full statement from Richmond City Councilwoman Kim Gray:
“It is truly sad that recent events in Richmond have reached the point where individuals are threatened in their own homes. Apparently, some have come to believe that they can intimidate citizens asleep in their own beds. Last night it was me that was threatened. Tomorrow it might be you in your home, or your child walking home from school, or a co-worker at your job.
"First and foremost, I am a mother. My home is where my children sleep. I saw fear in their eyes last night. My home is off limits to those who seek to threaten and intimidate. When my children are unsafe, we live in a society where no child is safe.
"The crowd in front of my house last night obviously believed that their intimidation tactics had been effective on others at City Hall. Whether this is true or not is for others to decide. Speaking for myself, let me be absolutely clear: the right to protest does not include the right to frighten children, senior citizens, or anyone.
“My door is always open to those who desire to voice their opinions peacefully and democratically. I have consistently advocated for transparency and accountability. However, there is simply no place in our city for the politics of fear. We cannot build the Richmond we want, and deserve, if the politics of intimidation are allowed to continue. A Mayor Gray will not allow this to happen in Richmond. I urge my fellow citizens to join me in calling for peace and for the rule of law to prevail.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.