Business owner indicted, faces additional charges in murder case

Greta Bully Arraignment
By WLBT Digital | July 17, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 11:15 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson liquor store owner accused of murder was in court Friday morning.

Greta Bully was charged in the deadly shooting of killing 65-year-old Larry Lee outside her liquor store on Medgar Evers Boulevard.

[ Co-owner of Bully’s Restaurant turns self in on drive-by shooting charge ]

Police say Bully used a .40 caliber Glock handgun while inside a grey Nissan Kick and shot Lee at least once from the vehicle.

Bully now faces an indictment with additional and upgraded charges. She now faces murder by deliberate design, drive-by shooting and evidence tampering.

Investigators said Bully destroyed her phone after learning a search warrant had been issued against her.

Jackson Police Detective Bruce Triplett says the shooting was “not for lawful self-defense” based on his knowledge of the case.

Bully’s lawyer, Trent Walker, believes a reasonable person under the same circumstances would have done exactly as his client did.

[ Greta Bully’s attorney calls killing ‘justifiable’; reports from scene suggest otherwise ]

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.