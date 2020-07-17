Business owner indicted, faces additional charges in murder case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson liquor store owner accused of murder was in court Friday morning.
Greta Bully was charged in the deadly shooting of killing 65-year-old Larry Lee outside her liquor store on Medgar Evers Boulevard.
Police say Bully used a .40 caliber Glock handgun while inside a grey Nissan Kick and shot Lee at least once from the vehicle.
Bully now faces an indictment with additional and upgraded charges. She now faces murder by deliberate design, drive-by shooting and evidence tampering.
Investigators said Bully destroyed her phone after learning a search warrant had been issued against her.
Jackson Police Detective Bruce Triplett says the shooting was “not for lawful self-defense” based on his knowledge of the case.
Bully’s lawyer, Trent Walker, believes a reasonable person under the same circumstances would have done exactly as his client did.
