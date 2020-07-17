Brookhaven Mayor admitted to ICU for COVID-19

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Mayor Joe Cox was admitted to King’s Daughters Medical Center ICU on Friday.
The mayor was among the many elected officials who tested positive for COVID-19 during the previous weeks.
The City of Brookhaven released a statement via Facebook about Mayor Cox’s condition.
“Earlier today, Mayor Cox was admitted to Kings Daughter’s Medical Center ICU; however, he is in regular communication with our exceptional city staff and officials to ensure the seamless operation of our city.
COVID-19 is not a hoax. It is a very real and highly contagious respiratory disease easily spread from person to person. There is currently no approved vaccine or antiviral treatment for this disease, which is all the more reason for everyone, not just a few, to follow all preventive measures to help protect yourself, as well as family, friends, co-workers and neighbors.
Please keep our mayor and his wife, Angie, in your thoughts. Join us in praying for healing and a full recovery.”
