Arrest made in Memorial Day weekend road rage murder on Gulf Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in a Memorial Day weekend road rage shooting on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and members of the DEA Task force make the arrest in the death of 30-year-old Brandon Box.
The arrest comes just days after the family put up billboards in the Louisiana area hoping for leads.
A press conference is planned for Monday in Biloxi.
The shooting happened May 25 around 4:30 p.m. Two vehicles reportedly engaged in aggressive driving for nearly 20 miles in Jackson County before Box was shot and killed.
Hammond Police also assisted in the case.
