With school uncertainty, Miss. official asks: What about a 24/7 educational TV station?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With an increasing amount of confusion and safety concerns from both teachers and parents about schooling due to COVID-19, one Mississippi official is asking: What about an educational television station?
Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gibson posed the idea on Facebook, calling it “Broadcast Mississippi’s Best Public Education.”
Gibson said those living in rural Mississippi without high speed internet need instructional resources now and compounded with the uncertainty of school openings, he asked others if they would support a partnership between Mississippi Public Broadcasting and the Mississippi Department of Education.
He said the 24/7 channel would include daily instructions by a rotation of the state’s best teachers in every grade and subject.
“Students and parents could tune in, whether attending in person school or not. No matter where they live,” he explained. “For those distance learning, assignments and homework could be turned in to local schools and graded by local teachers, so students continue getting individual attention.”
He said Broadcast Mississippi’s Best Public Education could reach every child in every home of the state with a television at very little cost to taxpayers.
“And it would present an opportunity to reinforce learning for every child attending school whether in person, distance learning, or home schoolers.”
Many school districts in the state have released their back-to-school plans for August, most including virtual learning and in-person schooling options.
