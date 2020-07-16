WATCH: Jackson Public Schools will reopen with in-person, virtual learning options

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools announced their reopening plans Thursday in a press conference.
JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene said they’ve had a number of meetings and conference calls with officials, parents and others on the right way to approach the new school year.
The district launched a school reopening committee to get a better idea of what was needed inside a plan to reopen.
“Beginning this fall, Jackson Public Schools families will choose between two options,” he said.
Elementary and Middle School students’ families will choose between virtual and in-person learning.
High schoolers will have the choice between a virtual learning plan or a hybrid with students in school on alternating days.
Greene says they are purchasing devices for all students to have and be able to use for virtual learning, but there is a backlog across the country and they will not be able to have the devices by the time school opens.
Face coverings will be mandatory inside JPS schools, as well as daily temperature checks. Greene also says they have been purchasing supplies to make sure everyone is frequently hand washing and sanitizing. Teachers and staff have been trained on the best practices to help keep the school as clean as possible.
There will also be daily sanitizing of highly trafficked areas within the school, and there will be limited movement allowed throughout the schools.
No visitors will be allowed inside the buildings.
Greene also urged parents and guardians to register students immediately so they can develop the proper plans for the new school year. They’re urged to take students’ temperatures at home before the school day starts.
