Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms focused on southwest Mississippi will dwindle tonight. Friday will give us another day of partly sunny skies with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 90s. This weekend will be partly to mostly sunny and only a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the middle 90s and overnight lows in the middle and upper 70s. The are no additional heat advisories in effect after tonight at this point in time. The heat index or what it feels like will reach around 105 through this weekend during the daytime. Today’s high was 94 after a morning low of 73 degrees. The average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:06am and the sunset is 8:08pm. South wind at 5mph tonight and southeast at the same speeds Friday. The tropics are quiet with not much being monitored at this time.