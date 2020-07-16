Riot, fire contained at Lawrence Co. Jail

“I’m quite sure by now that scenery around the sheriff’s office has gained a lot of attention and many questions are being asked. As tax payers and citizens of Lawrence County, you deserve to know. We had a small riot in one of the male detention zones. During the riot, a fire was started. The staff and deputies at the sheriff’s office along with the Monticello Police Department acted promptly and accordingly. I am thankful to announce that there were no injuries to any responding personnel. There were no injuries to any inmates either, other than maybe some foolish pride for being combative and resistant. Once the inmates were contained and back under control, the Monticello Fire Department and Lawrence County Fire Service extinguished the remainder of the Fire. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified and is in the process of starting an investigation so that the individuals responsible will be criminally charged. I do express my most sincere gratitude to the individuals from the above named agencies and services that responded quickly and professionally handled the situation. I also would like to send a special thank you to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for coming to offer their assistance as well. Some of the inmates in the affected dorm have been transported to other locations for housing.”