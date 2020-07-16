Police: Charges pending after ‘Black Lives Matter’ painted in front of Alabama Capitol

“Too many people are dying, and Black people dying are at a much higher rate. It is in the Governor’s power to stop some Alabamians from needlessly dying,” said former State Senator Hank Sanders. “All the Governor needs to do is initiate the process for the expansion of Medicaid. If this were an industry that would bring in one-fourth the jobs that the expansion of Medicaid will, the Governor and lawmakers would find the money to do it NOW. I know that from decades of firsthand experience. Alabama lives matter, Governor.”