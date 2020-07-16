Police: Charges pending after ‘Black Lives Matter’ painted in front of Alabama Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say charges are pending after a message was painted in front of the Alabama Capitol Thursday.
The Alabama Save OurSelves Movement for Justice and Democracy, which advocates for the expansion of Medicaid in Alabama, holds regular protests. Thursday’s protest was held on the steps of the state capitol.
The group is usually peaceful. On Thursday, protesters wrote “Black Lives Matter, Expand Medicaid” in spray paint on the road in front of the Alabama capitol.
The protest began with a live body “die-in” protesting the lack of expansion of Medicaid and the current health pandemic.
“This movement today is just as important as the movement was during the 60s,” said Johnny Ford, former Tuskegee mayor. “The only difference, then we were fighting for voting rights. Today, we’re fighting for health rights. We are fighting because, yes, Black lives matter.”
The group argues that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Black Alabamians.
“Too many people are dying, and Black people dying are at a much higher rate. It is in the Governor’s power to stop some Alabamians from needlessly dying,” said former State Senator Hank Sanders. “All the Governor needs to do is initiate the process for the expansion of Medicaid. If this were an industry that would bring in one-fourth the jobs that the expansion of Medicaid will, the Governor and lawmakers would find the money to do it NOW. I know that from decades of firsthand experience. Alabama lives matter, Governor.”
Montgomery police officers were called in. Captain Saba Coleman said officers notified the City of Montgomery’s Traffic Engineering Department regarding the painting of the street. The paint was deemed noncompliant because organizers failed to request and obtain proper permitting and prior approval, which resulted in a crew being dispatched to the area.
Coleman said charges are pending for the protesters who committed the offense.
