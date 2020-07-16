Mississippi educators express concerns about returning to school amid rising case numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - COVID-19 case counts are higher now than they were when schools shut down back in March. Mississippi Professional Educators say that’s the source of some anxiety.
“I’ve had some heartbreaking calls with members who are at risk,” explained MPE Executive Director Kelly Riley. “The analogy that I’ve heard quite often from our members around the state is that teachers are being sacrificed or teachers are being thrown under the bus.”
Federal guidelines are in place that cover two weeks of pay if a teacher has to quarantine with COVID-19. But anything past that would be up to the local district policies.
Mississippi has what’s called “local rule” authority. Because of that, the state board can’t issue a blanket policy on exactly how to start back to school.
“We have 140 plus different reopening plans,” noted Riley. “And so parents, students and teachers in district A see their district’s reopening plan and then they look down the road and see the reopening plan for district B and so that adds to the concern and frustrations.”
MPE is asking the State Board to lobby our congressional delegation to support any federal legislation to offset the added costs of local districts. And they’re also asking the to waive the state assessments and accountability requirements.
”Their main concerns is their students and the message from the state department tends to focus on testing, testing, testing,” added Riley. “That’s the last thing our educators are concerned about right now. Our focus should be on people, not numbers.”
Meanwhile, the newly formed “Mississippi Teachers Unite” group plans to rally at the State Capitol Friday. They’re asking for teachers to sign a letter to the Governor that calls for various items including delaying schools restarting till at least after labor day.
